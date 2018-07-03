Freedom 5-K Trail Run July Fourth

If you want to get an early start on your holiday, you can be one of the estimated hundred runners that will be taking part in the 12th annual Freedom 5-K Trail Run. It’s a benefit for the Nevada Union High School Runners Booster Club. Club President Cindy Morgan says it starts at 8am…

It is one of the ten Grand Prix races, so there will be some serious runners out there, but Morgan says you don’t have to be one of those people to enjoy the event and the course…

The track and cross country programs are not funded by the school, so the boosters fundraise to attend meets and competitions, and also to buy equipment.

