Freedom from Smoking Workshop

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 5:23 AM PDT

There is help for community members trying to quit smoking. If you are looking to quit smoking, two community resources are teaming up to provide workshops for those that are struggling.

Public Health Department Tobacco Use Prevention Coordinator, Shannon Glaz (Glozz), says they are excited about the partnership because it will increase opportunities for smokers to try and quit.

Glaz says that everytime a smoker tries to quit increases the chance of quitting for good. She says the support systems the workshop provide are important.

Two target populations include those with mental health issues and low income status, however Glaz says anyone trying to quit smoking can particpate.

Glaz says there is also a financial incentive for successfully completing the series.*

The series of eight evening, two-hour, workshops, begins July 18 and runs through August 29. For more information about the Freedom from Smoking Workshops simply dial 2-1-1.

 

