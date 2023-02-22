Fresh City Permit Requested For Spirit Center

It’s been 20 years since the Spirit Center counselling center for people with mental health challenges was approved by the Nevada County Planning Commission. Most of these services are provided in coordination the county’s Department of Behavioral Health. In 2006, the city annexed the property, on Gates Place, along with large portions of the Glenbrook Basin. Since that time, the city’s Community Development Director, Tom Last, says his department and police have worked with Spirit Center staff to address some issues that occurred with expanded services…

And now, Last says his department has initiated an amendment to the use permit to clarify current operations and to develop new conditions that apply to the city, rather than the county…

The Grass Valley Planning Commission was scheduled to consider the permit amendment at its meeting on February 21st. In addition to counselling services, the Spirit Center has an on-call crisis team, providing services to clients in conjunction with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.