Friar Tuck’s Gets Wine Award 16th Straight Year

A longtime Nevada City restaurant is once again getting international recognition for its wine selection. Friar Tuck’s has received this year’s Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine. General Manager and wine director, Carissa Cook Stroh, says it’s actually the 16th straight year they’ve been recognized. But they always feel it’s a great honor. The restaurant was founded, in 1973, by her late father, Greg Cook. She says although someone from Wine Spectator occasionally shows up unannounced, the award is actually determined through an application process…

click to listen to Carissa Cook Stroh

Stroh says Friar Tuck’s is believed to have established the first wine bar in Northern California. And the award has definitely helped business…

click to listen to Carissa Cook Stroh

Friar Tuck’s offers two wine cellars with more than 300 selections.