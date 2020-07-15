Friendship Club and NEO Merge

Two established organizations that support local youth are merging to form a new organization with one mission. The Friendship Club and NEO (New Events and Opportunities) have combined forces and will be called Bright Futures for Youth.Executive Director Jennifer Singer says they will provide services for a variety of young people.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

Bright Futures for Youth will also include SAFE- Stability, Access, Foundation, and Empowerment- which serves 16- 24 year olds that are experiencing homelessness.

Though Singer will be the executive director, Halli Ellis-Edwards and Lynn Skukrud, founders of NEO, will still be part of the team.

Listen to Jennifer Singer

Singer says that Friendship Club activities will still be based out of the Litton Building, but Bright Futures will be seeking a new youth center facility to house NEO.

All board members from the Friendship Club and NEO will be on the eighteen member Bright Futures for Youth board.