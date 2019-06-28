Friendship Club Gets Homeless Youth Grant

More help ahead for Nevada County homeless population, with the focus, this time on teens and young adults. The Friendship Club of Grass Valley has received a 100-thousand dollar state grant to help launch a three-year pilot program. Group Executive Director, Jennifer Singer, says it provides partial funding for what’s called the SAFE program, which stands for Stability, Access, Foundation, and Empowerment…

Singer says the focus is on high school seniors. She says an estimated 172 students in the county were homeless last year, a 36-percent increase, compared to 2014…

Singer says they intend to help 12 students this year and up to 60 over the next three years.