Friendship Club Moving Away From New Pot Business

Posted: Jan. 24, 2018 7:27 AM PST

It’s another side of the medical cannabis issue in Nevada City. After two medical marijuana manufacturing businesses were approved last week, at least one non-profit has decided to leave…

Mayor Duane Strawser made the comments on ‘KNCO Insight’ last week. The following day, Friendship Club Executive Director Jennifer Singer was on the program and acknowledged the move, but says Strawser’s comments were the first time the move was made public…

Singer says they’ll be moving to a location in Grass Valley, and hope to be in place by March. They are currently located on Bost Avenue, right next to where a cannabis business called ‘Floracy’ was approved. The Nevada City City Council meets tonight. They will consider extending the number of medical cannabis dispensaries allowed in the city limits, from one to three.

