Friendship Clubs Faces New Challenges

A new year can bring new improvements and new challenges for local non-profit organizations. The Friendship Club, for example, which helps support at-risk girls from grades 6 through 12, expanded to a new location in the Litton Building last year, but now also has a waiting list to get in. Executive Director Jennifer Singer says the club uses a peer support group model…
Singer says another goal for 2019 is to bring mental health counselors on site, to help the girls…
Singer says the Friendship Club now has about 90 members, with a waiting list of about 20.
–gf
