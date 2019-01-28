< Back to All News

Friendship Clubs Faces New Challenges

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 8:08 AM PST

A new year can bring new improvements and new challenges for local non-profit organizations. The Friendship Club, for example, which helps support at-risk girls from grades 6 through 12, expanded to a new location in the Litton Building last year, but now also has a waiting list to get in. Executive Director Jennifer Singer says the club uses a peer support group model…

Listen to Jennifer Singer 1

Singer says another goal for 2019 is to bring mental health counselors on site, to help the girls…

Listen to Jennifer Singer 2

Singer says the Friendship Club now has about 90 members, with a waiting list of about 20.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha