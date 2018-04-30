< Back to All News

Friendship Clubs Hosts Grand Opening

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

The Friendship Club is having a little house-warming party today. They are celebrating their new location at the Litton Building in Grass Valley, having re-located from Nevada City…

Executive Director Jennifer Singer says in addition to a larger indoor space, there will be plenty of room for outdoor activities with a large back yard, and close to the Litton Trail, the college, and Nevada Union High School. Singer says her mentoring program for young girls is also recruiting…

You are invited to check out the new space today from 12:30 to 2pm and from 5:30 to 7pm at 200 Litton Drive Suite 308. Singer will share her vision for the club and the club and the new location. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will also be served.

–gf

