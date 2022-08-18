Frisella Transitions To NJUHD Superintendent

While students adjust to their new classes this week, Dan Frisella is adjusting to his new job as superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District. And it also coincides with the most traditional-looking campus environments in three years, with COVID regulations and fears much diminished…

Speaking during Wednesday’s “KNCO: Insight”, Frisella also doesn’t expect to see any parent picketing outside campuses, due to COVID mandates, including vaccinations. He says there’s also a lot of administrative staff changes and transition this year and he has a brand-new executive cabinet in place. He also hopes that teacher staffing will improve, where there was a lot of attrition during the pandemic…

Frisella also mentions that the district is wrapping up projects funded by the Measure B bond. That includes better library access, and rennovation of the band and choir room, at Nevada Union High School. Also, installing solar power arrays at both the NU and Bear River parking lots. Frisella had been assistant superintendent before moving up, when Brett McFadden left.