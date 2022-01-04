< Back to All News

Frustrations Addressed in Town Hall

Jan. 4, 2022

Over 10 thousand western Nevada County residents still without PG and E services as the county goes into day 8 of the fallout of last week’s storm. During a town hall hosted by YubaNet yesterday evening PG and E responded to concerns and questions about when power will be back on. Company officials says the process is a tedious challenge, but they hear the complaints.

 

Crews have been working in tandem with county roads crews to access downed lines and damaged equipment.
Officials have promised to improve communication to customers and committed to provide an accurate update of restoration timelines by the end of today. Part of the process is sharing more detailed maps that show how outages are connected and the intricacy of certain outages.
The Office of Emergency Services and Sheriff department say the priority is life and safety, since they cannot control power restoration.

 

The panel of representatives is aware of the frustrations and thanked the community for being actively involved in both notifying the county of storm related issues and also checking in on and assisting stranded neighbors.

