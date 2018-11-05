Fuel Hazards Removal Project Begins

Five of the busiest Nevada County roads will soon be more fire safe. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says the department, in collaboration with the Fire Safe Council, has received a 200-thousand dollar state grant to augment roadside maintenance funds. She says those roads have lots of overgrown vegetation and are among the main traffic arteries in the county. They’ll focus on the most common fuel hazards…

click to listen Trisha Tillotson

Tillotson says tree removal and thinning is also an important feature of the work…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

Tillotson says work begins Monday, when it should be less dry and cooler. The first project will be on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, between Highway 49 and the Edwards Crossing bridge at the South Yuba River. Traffic control will also be in effect from 7am to 7pm, weekdays, until November 30th, excluding Thanksgiving and the day after. Fuel hazards will also be reduced, over the next few months, on sections of Tyler Foote, McCourtney, Lime Kiln, and La Barr Meadows Roads.