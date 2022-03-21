Fuel Price Spikes Won’t Mean Garbage Rate Hikes

With gas prices soaring, that also means higher costs for other commodities and services will likely be passed on to consumers. But Waste Management District Manager Larry Picard says that won’t mean higher rates for pickup services in Nevada County…

click to listen to Larry Picard

Picard also points out that Waste Management uses compressed natural gas in all its vehicles, which is often cheaper, and is also cleaner-burning. But Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, says there are minor cost-of-living increases that are passed along each year…

click to listen to Shavati Karki-Pearl

Karki-Pearl also says the new state mandate to recycle organic or food waste will likely mean rates going up a bit as well, sometime next year.