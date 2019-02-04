< Back to All News

Fuel Reduction Project Planned South County

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:23 PM PST

Nevada County will also be benefitting from an ambitious new plan, announced by CalFire last week, to reduce the state’s wildfire danger. Battalion Chief Sean Griffiths, with the Smartsville and Columbia Hill division, says they’ll be able to tap into the 185-million dollar/five year plan for a fuel break project in the south county, between Lake of the Pines and Alta Sierra…

click to listen to Sean Griffiths

Griffiths says the project, planned for later this year, still needs agreements from the 174 landowners who would benefit, so they can access the land…

click to listen to Sean Griffiths

Griffiths says vegetation will be cleared up to 150 feet, on either side of roads. Cal Fire wants to double the amount of tree thinning and vegetation removal each year, to around 500-thousand acres. That would also include putting more helicopters, bulldozers, and firefighters on the front lines.

