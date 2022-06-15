< Back to All News

Fuel Tanker Crash Closes Highway 20

Posted: Jun. 14, 2022 5:45 PM PDT

Highway 20 was closed all afternoon, on Tuesday, east of Nevada City, due to a fuel tanker mishap. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the driver, 53-year-old Danny Main of Reno, was transporting 85-hundred gallons in a 40-foot long truck/trailer combination, late Tuesday morning, westbound, near Harmony Ridge Road. He was only going around 15 miles an hour…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says, fortunately, no clean up was necessary…

click to listen to Officer Bice

There were no injuries to the driver and no signs of DUI.

