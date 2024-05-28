Fuel Tanker Crash Snarls Hwy 20 Traffic

More traffic delays on Highway 20 between Nevada City and Interstate 80. But this was an unexpected one Tuesday afternoon and evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was due to a fuel tanker accident near Omega Road…

Bice says the tanker was designed to hold around five-thousand gallons of gasoline and three-thousand gallons of diesel fuel. But he says only around 20 to 30 gallons leaked out…

Bice had no information regarding what caused the crash. Meanwhile, slowdowns continue in the White Cloud area near where the Omega Curves Project was completed last year, to help reduce accidents. That’s for slipout and shoulder erosion repairs. And that work is expected to continue through October, from around 6am to 7pm, Monday through Friday. There are various lane closures and one-way traffic control at times. Work also includes some tree removal, slope stabilization, and placement of rock slope protections.