< Back to All News

Fuel Tanker Crash Snarls Hwy 20 Traffic

Posted: May. 28, 2024 4:51 PM PDT

More traffic delays on Highway 20 between Nevada City and Interstate 80. But this was an unexpected one Tuesday afternoon and evening. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was due to a fuel tanker accident near Omega Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the tanker was designed to hold around five-thousand gallons of gasoline and three-thousand gallons of diesel fuel. But he says only around 20 to 30 gallons leaked out…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice had no information regarding what caused the crash. Meanwhile, slowdowns continue in the White Cloud area near where the Omega Curves Project was completed last year, to help reduce accidents. That’s for slipout and shoulder erosion repairs. And that work is expected to continue through October, from around 6am to 7pm, Monday through Friday. There are various lane closures and one-way traffic control at times. Work also includes some tree removal, slope stabilization, and placement of rock slope protections.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha