Fugitive Apprehended in Auburn

A wanted fugitive out of Washington state is in custody in Placer County. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam says Paul Conklin was the passenger in a stolen pickup truck that sped away from a patrol unit yesterday around 2 a.m. A chase ensued but the truck made a dangerous move.

The officer attempted to intersect the truck but the truck took an alternate route and crashed through a fence near the Ophir Feed Store. The driver, Amber Moreland and Conklin then allegedly broke into a warehouse. A K-9 unit was called and the couple was found hiding inside a van.

Musallum sasy fortuneately the suspects followed orders to get out of the van and the incident ended without injury.

While being arrested it was disovered Conklin had and arrest warrants out of Washington State and a 750 thousand dollar burglary warrant out of San Diego. Moreland was also arrested. Both are being held without bail.