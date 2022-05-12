Full Accreditation For Silver Springs High

A major academic achievement has been reached for Silver Springs High School. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, on Wednesday, Principal Marty Mathiesen says they’ve received a six-year full accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges…

Accreditation ensures a certain level of quality. It means a school demonstrates positive student outcomes. Among other things, Mathiesen gives credit to what he calls the “curriculum behind the curriculum” and the importance of character development…

Mathiesen also mentioned a 30-percent enrollment growth for Silver Springs High for this school year, despite recent challenges from the pandemic. Accreditation demonstrates good student retention, graduation, and employment.