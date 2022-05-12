< Back to All News

Full Accreditation For Silver Springs High

Posted: May. 12, 2022 12:33 AM PDT

A major academic achievement has been reached for Silver Springs High School. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, on Wednesday, Principal Marty Mathiesen says they’ve received a six-year full accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges…

click to listen to Marty Mathiesen

Accreditation ensures a certain level of quality. It means a school demonstrates positive student outcomes. Among other things, Mathiesen gives credit to what he calls the “curriculum behind the curriculum” and the importance of character development…

click to listen to Marty Mathiesen

Mathiesen also mentioned a 30-percent enrollment growth for Silver Springs High for this school year, despite recent challenges from the pandemic. Accreditation demonstrates good student retention, graduation, and employment.

