Full STEAM Ahead!

The third annual STEAM Expo took place Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math- or STEAM was the focus of over 200 projects that were submitted by Nevada County students as well as a number of community groups and agencies. The STEAM Expo is put on by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office. Assistant Superintendent Shar Johns is the event organizer.

Students were having fun sharing their own projects as well as learning from the others. Lindsay presented a food based project.

One of the highlights of the expo was a hands-on robotics challenge where first students built robots and programmed them to be used like darts to pop balloons. Then robots were repurposed to battle each other.

Another of the featured projects is a robot built by a group of middle and high schoolers. Kellan Bodine explains.

And what does the robot do?

Bodines team is now preparing to compete in a robotics world championships in Houston.

Hundreds of students and parents as well as just interested community members were at the fairgrounds Saturday to celebrate the student’s accomplishments.