Fully-Vaccinated Gatherings Should Be Okay

There’s another possible motivation to get immunized from the coronavirus as soon as possible. People who are fully vaccinated can start doing some things they were supposed to have stopped doing during the pandemic. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann says he expects California to soon adopt CDC guidelines we told you about last week that allows indoor gatherings without masks for those who’ve had both shots…

The CDC says fully-vaccinated people, which is two weeks after your second shot, can also gather indoors with unvaccinated people, but that’s limited to one other household….

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you don’t need to stay away from others, or get tested, unless you have symptoms. Meanwhile, Kellermann also expects CDC recommendations to delay domestic and international travelling to be modified in the near future. Otherwise, when out and about, you should continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, and maintain distancing.