< Back to All News

Fultz In Jail Pending Appeal Of Murder Dismissal

Posted: Oct. 26, 2020 12:53 AM PDT

The man exonerated of being the trigger man in the shooting death of a marijuana grow caretaker in Penn Valley over six years ago remains in the Nevada County jail. That’s as an appeal of the dismissal of the murder conviction of Finley Fultz has been in a state appellate court for nearly two years. A judge, in late 2018, cited prosecutors’ mishandling of evidence during the trial. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says they strongly feel the decision was inappropriate…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says courthouse shutdowns and restrictions from the coronavirus this year may not be a major factor in how long this is taking…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Two other men linked to the killing, Daniel Devencenzi and Nathan Philbrook, both 34 at the time, have pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, in exchange for testifying against Fultz. But Devencenzi has since passed away due to cancer.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha