Fultz In Jail Pending Appeal Of Murder Dismissal

The man exonerated of being the trigger man in the shooting death of a marijuana grow caretaker in Penn Valley over six years ago remains in the Nevada County jail. That’s as an appeal of the dismissal of the murder conviction of Finley Fultz has been in a state appellate court for nearly two years. A judge, in late 2018, cited prosecutors’ mishandling of evidence during the trial. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says they strongly feel the decision was inappropriate…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says courthouse shutdowns and restrictions from the coronavirus this year may not be a major factor in how long this is taking…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Two other men linked to the killing, Daniel Devencenzi and Nathan Philbrook, both 34 at the time, have pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, in exchange for testifying against Fultz. But Devencenzi has since passed away due to cancer.