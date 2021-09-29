Fultz Murder Case Dismissal Overturned

It’s been nearly three years since a mistrial was declared by a Nevada County judge regarding a man accused of murdering a cannabis grow caretaker in Penn Valley. Prosecutors appealed the ruling. And now, District Attorney Jesse Wilson says a state appeals court has reversed that decision and sent the case of Finley Fultz back to a local court…

The 32-year-old Fultz was arrested in 2014, along with Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi, and has remained in custody. Devencenzi died of cancer, at age 34. Philbrook has withdrawn his 2018 guilty plea, but was recently booked on first-degree murder charges. But Wilson says his status is still under appeal…

Fultz is scheduled to make a Nevada County court appearance on Friday. Wilson declined comment, at this time, on whether Fultz’s lawyers will appeal the appeals court ruling.