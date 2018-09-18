Fultz Murder Trial Resumes

A murder trial resumes in a Nevada County courtroom today. Finley Fultz is charged with the first-degree killing of Isaac Zafft during a marijuana robbery in Penn Valley, in July of 2014. Assistant County District Attorney Chris Walsh says three men were originally arrested. But since then, two of them, Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi have reached conditional plea agreements, which reduce the murder charges to manslaughter…

Walsh says as part of the deal, Philbrook and Devencenzi must testify against Fultz…

Philbrook is now facing a 23-year stipulated prison sentence. It’s 11 years for Devencenzi. But Walsh says Devencenzi is also dying of cancer. So in case he is not medically able to take the stand, videotaped testimony is also available, which was taken about a month ago. Walsh says the trial is expected to last another two weeks or so.