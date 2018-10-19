< Back to All News

Fultz Re-Trial Date Set With A New Development

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:34 PM PDT

A re-trial date for the man accused of murdering a marijuana grow caretaker over four years ago has already been scheduled for November 14th, about a month and a half after a mistrial was declared. But Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says a recent new law signed by Governor Brown will change the legal status of Finley Fultz’ accomplices. The law prohibits accomplices to a killing from being charged with murder. Daniel Devencenzi, who is dying of cancer, and Nathan Philbrook, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, earlier this year, in exchange for testifying against Fultz, who pulled the trigger in the shooting death…

Walsh says Devencenzi and Philbrook are expected to file a petition to have the plea agreement withdrawn. But he doesn’t believe the process will push back the re-trial date…

Walsh says Devencenzi and Philbrook still face robbery charges.

