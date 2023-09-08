Fun Dog Walk At State Park Bridgeport

The Buttermilk Bend trail is one of the most popular hikes at South Yuba River State Park in Bridgeport, with many also bringing along their dogs. And Saturday morning, you’re invited by the South Yuba River Citizens League for a Fun Dog Walk. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says they haven’t held one for about ten years. And this is also seen as a warm-up for their annual CleanUp Day, which is happening two weeks later, on the 23rd…

SYRCL says dog poop is a significant contributor to stormwater pollution. Davis says making sure you clean up after your pet will actively contribute to cleaner streams and a healthier ecosystem…

SYRCL will also be providing compostable bags. And you’re also invited to sign the Pawprint Pledge. It commits you to clean up on all walks and, as a token of appreciation, you’ll receive eco-friendly bags and a stylish bandana for your dog. That starts at 9 Saturday morning.