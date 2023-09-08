< Back to All News

Fun Dog Walk At State Park Bridgeport

Posted: Sep. 8, 2023 12:33 AM PDT

The Buttermilk Bend trail is one of the most popular hikes at South Yuba River State Park in Bridgeport, with many also bringing along their dogs. And Saturday morning, you’re invited by the South Yuba River Citizens League for a Fun Dog Walk. SYRCL Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, says they haven’t held one for about ten years. And this is also seen as a warm-up for their annual CleanUp Day, which is happening two weeks later, on the 23rd…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

SYRCL says dog poop is a significant contributor to stormwater pollution. Davis says making sure you clean up after your pet will actively contribute to cleaner streams and a healthier ecosystem…

click to listen to Maddie Davis

SYRCL will also be providing compostable bags. And you’re also invited to sign the Pawprint Pledge. It commits you to clean up on all walks and, as a token of appreciation, you’ll receive eco-friendly bags and a stylish bandana for your dog. That starts at 9 Saturday morning.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha