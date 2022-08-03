Fun for All at National Night Out

National Night Out activities returned to Western Nevada County yesterday as Pioneer Park came to life with music, free food, and all sorts of fun.

Hundreds of residents, predominantly families, gathered in the park just before the 6:00PM start and the crowd grew throughout the event. All of the law enforcement and first responder agencies were represented with various booths and showcases allowing for fun interaction between community members and law enforcement officers.

Nevada County Sherrif Shannan Moon says the event is a highlight of the cohesiveness of all agencies.

The new police Chief for Nevada City, Dan Foss, was in attendance and glad to be interacting with residents.

Grass Valley Chief Alex Gammelgard stressing the importance of National Night Out.

Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson brough his family down to enjoy the festivities.

Mayor of Grass Valley, Ben Aguilar, was on hand with is family as well.

Nevada City Mayor Doug Flemming highlights the safety of the county.

And of course, the families in attendance were having a blast for various reasons!

The highlight of the evening was the color run,

Children and parents clad in white national Night Out T-shirts ran through explosions of powdered color and an elevated fire hose to help the color spread.

Next year National Night Out will return to Grass Valley as it rotates on a yearly schedule.