Fun In The Foothills At Pioneer Park

It’s a chance to meet members of Nevada County’s new Youth Commission in an informal setting. The inaugural “Fun in the Foothills” is happening at Pioneer Park in Nevada City later today (Fri.). The event will include games and food. Also lots of entertainment, according to the President of the first Commission, and NU student, MacKenzie Rist…

Possible activities will include volleyball, spike ball, a three-legged race, and squirt guns. Also, booths offering information about community resources and programs…

Better Bites is a group working to increase local ingredients in school meals. That’s from four to 8pm today (Fri.) at Pioneer Park. Launched this past school year, the Youth Commission is made up of Nevada County students, ages 14 to 19, who identify, connect, and advocate for the issues facing local teens. Youth Commissioners serve one-year terms but can also serve as many as four terms. 12 of the 18 members from the first Commission intend to stay on for at least another year, including Rist.