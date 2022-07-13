< Back to All News

Fun With Raptors and Reptiles at Libraries

Posted: Jul. 13, 2022 6:27 AM PDT

The Summer Learning Program is continuing at the Nevada County Libraries and County Analyst Heather Heckler says the focus of the program this summer is connecting with the outdoors.

 

Activities this week include two different opportunities to learn about two different types of animals. The first one is this morning and features three different raptors.

 

Then on Friday you can get up close and personal with a variety of scaly reptiles at the Grass Valley Branch from 1pm til 2pm. A to Z reptiles is sharing their collection and will allow interested participants a chance to hold and pet them.
For a list of all activities with the Summer Learning Program visit NevadaCounty CA.gov/Library

