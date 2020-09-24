Fund The Freezer Campaign Already A Success

It took less than a month for the Hospitality House “Fund the Freezer” campaign to be successful. An anonymous donor kickstarted it, with a five-thousand dollar boost, and challenged shelter staff to raise the remaining balance of just under 13-thousand dollars. Development Director Ashley Quadros says over 50 people stepped up to provide the remaining amount. Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, they’ve been a 24-hour operation…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says their old freezer didn’t provide the option to purchase in bulk or readily accept large food donations…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Officials say in addition to streamlining meal preparation, the much larger walk-in freezer/cooler will offer considerable cost savings. Hospitality House has been providing an average of around 300 meals a day with little or no storage capacity.