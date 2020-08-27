Fund The Freezer Campaign For Hospitality House

After learning that the coronavirus pandemic has tripled food costs for Hospitality House, a person wanting to remain anonymous has donated five-thousand dollars toward a larger,commercial freezer/cooler combo. And with this grant, Development Director Ashley Quadros says that person has sparked a “Fund the Freezer” campaign, to raise the remaining balance, which is 12-thousand-950 dollars. She says the pandemic has turned them into a 24-hour operation…

Quadros says the freezer would increase the homeless shelter’s ability to accept food donations, purchase in bulk, to reduce costs, and, in turn, feed more people…

And on top of the expansion, in order to comply with coronavirus safety guidelines, Hospitality House is operating without its 300-plus volunteers. Volunteer groups used to come to the shelter six nights a week with their own donated food and cook for homeless guests. The goal is to raise the rest of the freezer cost by September 15th. If you’d like to help, go to the Hospitality House website.