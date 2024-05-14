< Back to All News

Funding Boost For New Senior Center

Posted: May. 14, 2024 12:43 AM PDT

With the new Senior Center still on track to open in July, they’ve also received received a timely funding boost. Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy says in addition to the essential, year-round services, such as Meals on Wheels and the Firewood Program, this 600-thousand dollar grant will help transform it into a Resilience Center. That creates a better place that seniors can go to during emergencies, such as wildfires…

Lovejoy says those programs will support healthy aging. That will include technology classes, nutrition and cooking classes, exercise, and opportunities to socialize…

Lovejoy says the grant funds will also ensure that a facilities coordinator will be an essential addition to the staff. She also points out that the Center’s proximity to the Grass Valley Veterans Hall and Interfaith Food Ministry will make it a convenient, go-to place. Gold Country Senior Services has been serving Nevada County since 1976.

