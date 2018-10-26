< Back to All News

Funding For New Trail Ramp May Be Obtained 2019

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:56 AM PDT

Optimism is being expressed about reopening the Rush Creek Ramp on Independence Trail, which closed in the fall of 2016. The land access manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust is Shaun Clarke. He says it’s hoped that funding to replace the ramp can be obtained sometime next year. The wood had rotted to the point to make the ramp unsafe, especially during the winter. Clarke says a recent engineering report that was recently completed, paid for through a fundraising drive…

click to listen to Shaun Clarke

Clarke says the latest estimate for the project is 700 to 800-thousand dollars, with access a major concern since the elaborate ramp is about a mile up the trail…

click to listen to Shaun Clarke

Clarke says they hope to obtain the money through grants, as well as tapping into state bond measures recently approved by voters. The trail is about seven miles from Nevada City, off Highway 49, within South Yuba River State Park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha