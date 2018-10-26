Funding For New Trail Ramp May Be Obtained 2019

Optimism is being expressed about reopening the Rush Creek Ramp on Independence Trail, which closed in the fall of 2016. The land access manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust is Shaun Clarke. He says it’s hoped that funding to replace the ramp can be obtained sometime next year. The wood had rotted to the point to make the ramp unsafe, especially during the winter. Clarke says a recent engineering report that was recently completed, paid for through a fundraising drive…

Clarke says the latest estimate for the project is 700 to 800-thousand dollars, with access a major concern since the elaborate ramp is about a mile up the trail…

Clarke says they hope to obtain the money through grants, as well as tapping into state bond measures recently approved by voters. The trail is about seven miles from Nevada City, off Highway 49, within South Yuba River State Park.