Funding Sought Upper Broad St Paving Project

More upgrades to the look of downtown Nevada City are ahead. But these aren’t slated to begin until 2024. City Manager Sean Grayson says they just recently submitted a request for 400-thouand dollars in state funding of what’s called the Upper Broad “Y” paving project…

Features include roadway rehabilitation of Broad Street, between the intersection of Broad and Commercial Streets and the “Y” intersection of East and West Broad Streets…

Officials says sidewalks will be widened and enhanced at intersections to provide safe, convenient, and efficient pedestrian access within the Downtown Historical District. Pavement improvements include replacement of deteriorated pavement, as well as upgrades to a cross slope for drainage. Underground water and drainage lines will also be replaced.