Fundraiser in Penn Valley Tonight Benefits WRR

How about taking the family out to dinner this evening? If you go to the Northridge Restaurant in Penn Valley, part of your bill will go to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release…

Listen to Kathy Lou 1

That’s Fundraising Coordinator Kathy Lou. She says it’s not only a fundraiser, but fun for the whole family…

Listen to Kathy Lou 2

They return them back to the wild as best they can. Funds generated are also used to operate their intake center. Again, it’s from 5 to 9pm at the Northridge restaurant in Penn Valley this evening.

–gf