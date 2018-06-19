< Back to All News

Fundraiser in Penn Valley Tonight Benefits WRR

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

How about taking the family out to dinner this evening? If you go to the Northridge Restaurant in Penn Valley, part of your bill will go to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release…

Listen to Kathy Lou 1

That’s Fundraising Coordinator Kathy Lou. She says it’s not only a fundraiser, but fun for the whole family…

Listen to Kathy Lou 2

They return them back to the wild as best they can. Funds generated are also used to operate their intake center. Again, it’s from 5 to 9pm at the Northridge restaurant in Penn Valley this evening.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha