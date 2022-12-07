Fundraising Campaign Begins For New NEO Center

The new and greatly-expanded NEO Youth Center is scheduled to open in time for the 2023-2024 school year, or around late summer of next year. Indoor square footage will blossom from 350 square feet to 37-hundred square feet. That will mean the center will be able to accomodate at lot more young people at once, ages 11 to 25, along with a major expansion of existing activities and events, as well as new ones. But in the meantime, Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer says they’ve started a capital campaign to raise half-a-million dollars, their largest-ever fundraising effort…

The NEO Youth Center will be on the ground floor of the Litton Building, also teaching new skills every month…

The Center will also offer art workshops, live music, and open-mic nights. The Littton Building is already home to all three of Bright Futures three programs, which also include the Friendship Club and SAFE. SAFE opened an on-site Drop-in Center in October for children and young adults experiencing homelessness.