Fundraising Continues For Free Health Clinic

It’s not coming for another six months, but organizers are hard at work bringing a free health care clinic to Grass Valley early next year. The group is called California Care Force, and will provide free eye and dental care to anyone who needs it at the two day clinic, plus other basic services. Volunteer Mindy Obern says they will be prepared for hundreds of visitors…

That last time was 2015, but organizers are hoping to eventually have an event like this on an annual basis. United Way of Nevada County is backing the fundraising efforts. Board Member Deborah Lewis says they are about half way to their goal of 60 to 70 thousand dollars…

They’ll also be seeking volunteer dentists, optometrists, and doctors. There will be various fundraising events for the free clinic over the next several months. Next year’s fair will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

