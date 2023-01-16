Fundraising For New Entertainment Venue Going Well

Plans for a new concert hall and conference center for Nevada County received final approval, nearly three months ago, from the Grass Valley City Council. Rennovation work for a 41-thousand square foot building on Crown Point Circle is described as being in a “holding pattern” by the executive director of InConcert Sierra. But Julie Hardin expects to close escrow to take ownership of the building later this month. And, speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, she said they’ve already raised over seven-million of the estimated 12-million dollar construction cost. She credits that to good relationships with influential benefactors…

Artistic Director Ken Hardin said the project received an initial gift of two-million dollars to kick-start the fundraising process…

Sierra Stages will also be holding events at the venue. The concert hall will seat about 500 people, the conference center will accomodate around 300. There’s no estimated timeline yet for starting and completing the new venue.