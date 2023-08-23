Fundraising Underway For Historical Landmark Plaque

The Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission need your help. In 2017, the Board of Supervisors designated the former W.C. Jones Hospital building, on Church Street in Nevada City, as a landmark. A poster board plaque was erected on the property by its then owner. But one of the Friends, Kathy Hillis, says it’s now badly-faded and the Commission would like to replace it with a bronze plaque. She says the building was originally acquired in 1905 by John Taylor Jones as the first private hospital in the county…

Hillis says it was the area’s principal medical center for most of that time. Then, in 1975, the building was acquired by Howard Levine and Peggy Swan to use as an arts academy and bed and breakfast. They sold it in 2020. She says donations are being sought to pay the 13-hundred-dollar cost for the plaque and steel pedestal…

You can also make a check out to “Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks”. All donors will be identified in the dedication announcement. And Hillis says they expect to also hear a lot of good stories about the hospital at the reunion. The goal is to reach the donation goal and hold the ceremony in October.