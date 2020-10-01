< Back to All News

Funds Sought To Restore Independence Trail

Posted: Oct. 1, 2020 12:34 AM PDT

A multi-agency and stakeholder committee was formed just last month to plan for the repair and restoration of the Independence Trail to modern standards, after the destruction from the Jones Fire in August. That includes Bear Yuba Land Trust, which owns part of the trail. Erika Seward, with Operations and Development, says fundraising is just getting underway. And around half-a-million dollars is needed for just the first phase…

Seward says it’ll be a phased reconstruction that will take years to complete. But it’s hoped some sections can be accessed again as soon as next spring…

Bear Yuba Land Trust says they’ve identified various funding sources, from FEMA assistance to grants, in addition to community donations and fundraisers. They and they’re non-profit partners are also working to identify state budget and recovery resources through advocacy to district and state legislators.

