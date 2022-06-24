< Back to All News

Future Of Bicycle Classic Unclear

Posted: Jun. 23, 2022 5:17 PM PDT

The future of a longtime tradition in Nevada City, the Bicycle Classic, remains unclear. It hasn’t been held since the pandemic began in 2020. But there have been other obstacles as well. Outgoing Mayor Duane Strawser has been running the event since 2000. It had been a Father’s Day fixture since 1961. He says one problem this year was street work not being completed….

In a possible reference to the Chamber of Commerce, Strawser says there’s also been some small, but strong, resistance to events that mean street closures and its impacts on downtown merchants…

Plans for resuming the Bicycle Classic in September the last couple of years were also scuttled for various reasons, including wildfire season and sponsor challenges. But Strawser says he senses that the majority of the town is still clamoring for the event to return. He says he’ll still be pushing for it, even as leaves city office at the end of the month, after three four-year terms. He accepted a job, earlier this year, with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.

