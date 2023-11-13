< Back to All News

Future Of Garbage and Recyclables Topic Of Forum

Posted: Nov. 13, 2023 12:00 AM PST

More clarity on the coming changes to the collection of trash, recycling, and organic materials is the goal of the next monthly Community Forum at Sierra College on Friday. Waste Management officials will be on hand, along with Nevada County’s Solid Waste Program Manager David Garcia….

Garcia says the transition is continuing statewide regarding a state law, passed in 2016, that’s intended to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and slow the effects of climate change, through reducing the amount of organic materials…

Nevada County will be implementing the law after the completion of the 22-million dollar upgrade of Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer station near the end of next year. The forum will also include discussion of where our trash ultimately ends up after collection. Also, changes to the recycling industry, including buyback programs and what materials are now accepted. The forum is Friday from 10:30 to 11:30am, in the N-17 auditorium on the Nevada County Sierra College campus.

