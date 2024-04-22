Future Of Local Media Topic Of Forum

What’s the future of local media was the focus of the most recent monthly Community Forum at Sierra College. It’s sponsored by the Sierra College Foundation. The moderator is the former publisher of the Sacramento Bee, Cheryl Dell. But she first asked about the biggest changes in recent years. Scott Robertson is CEO of Nevada County Broadcasters, which owns KNCO. He mentioned the major financial hits from the COVID pandemic, which also resulted in a significant loss of locally-run businesses…

The publisher of the Union, Chad Wingo, also referred to two ownership changes in the space of about two-and-a-half years…

Another more recent major change for the Union has been going to delivery of the print edition only through the mail. That’s due to a new state law that forces companies to now regard independent contractors, such as delivery drivers, as employees, also making them eligible for benefits. But for YubaNet, Editor Pascale Fusshoeller said there’s been a growth spurt, although there are still cost challenges…

But, overall, Nevada County is seen as still having a depth in local news coverage that’s unlike many areas of our size. However, a recent report shows that California now has 12 counties with only one local newspaper and two counties with no local paper.