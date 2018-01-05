< Back to All News

Future Of Nevada City School Site A Concern

Jan. 5, 2018 12:31 PM PST

What’s considered Nevada City’s oldest school site is at risk once again, according to a group of concerned citizens. In a news release, the group, called “Friends of Nevada City Elementary”, stated that residents and alumni were able to keep the school building from being torn down, in 2010. But now, according to group member and former city councilwoman, Terri Andersen, the District is considering non-educational tenants for the site, when Yuba River Charter School leaves at the end of June. She says they had been assured by the District that Yuba River would not leave for another 1-and-a-half to 2 years…

Andersen says the District’s Ad Hoc Committee will be reviewing a development proposal on Monday. But all the meetings have been in private…

Andersen says the District wants a tenant this summer. District officials were not available for comment today (Fri.) because of the holiday break. We hope to talk to someone next week.

