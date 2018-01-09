Future Of Nevada City School Site Unclear

It’s been confirmed that the future of the former Nevada City Elementary School site for continued educational purposes is up in the air. As we told you last week, Yuba River Charter School is vacating the property after the end of June for a new site in Rough and Ready. A member of “Friends of Nevada City Elementary”, Terri Andersen, also stated that concerns that the School District was considering non-educational tenants, especially if the goal was to have a new one in place as soon as July. Superintendent Trisha Dellis says the District hasn’t ruled out other uses…

An Ad Hoc Committee heard several proposals at its latest monthly meeting on Monday. Andersen says she’d like to see those meetings be open to the public. But Dellis says that’s not necessary and wouldn’t be as productive. She says the District Board will be allowing community feedback at future meetings, including at the next meeting on the 16th…

Dellis also mentioned that “Friends of Nevada City Elementary” has representation on the Ad Hoc Committee, along with a cross-section of other community members. She says the Committee was formed mainly to collect information, but might make a recommendation to the Board, perhaps by this spring.