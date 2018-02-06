< Back to All News

Future Of Now-Closed School Site Still Unclear

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 5:24 PM PST

The future of the Pleasant Valley School site, which was closed last year, is still up in the air. Negotiations have failed, after the Western Gateway Recreation and Park District attempted to buy it at a discounted price from the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District. Western Gateway officials cited a state law which allows surplus school properties to be purchased for recreational purposes at a price greatly below market value. It’s known as the Naylor Act. But the superintendent for the school district, Tori England, says they rejected the offer. The offer was under 300-thousand dollars, while she says the property has been conservatively appraised at 1-point-1 million dollars. And she says Williams Ranch School can already help address recreation needs…

click to listen to Tori England

But Western Gateway Board Chair, Nancy Peirce, says community recreation is not possible, while school is in session, and Williams Ranch no longer allows any public use of their gymnasium. She says they decided to not file a lawsuit to force mediation, because it would be too expensive…

click to listen to Nancy Peirce

England says the Penn Valley School District will now consider offers from a new tier of potential bidders, including the State Division of General Services, the Regional Housing Authority of Sutter and Nevada Counties, and the University of California and California State University. She also denies reports, including from Western Gateway, that the school district has had talks to sell the Pleasant Valley site to private developers.

