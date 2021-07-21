Gaines Enters Recall Race

Add a former lawmaker who once represented Nevada County to the dozens of candidates seeking to replace Governor Newsom, if he loses the recall vote. Ted Gaines served in the Assembly from 2006 to 2011 and then was in the State Senate through 2018, before being elected to the State Board of Equalization that year. But he indicates that any alleged abuse of power by Newsom isn’t necessarily the sole reason for his decision…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Two of Gaines’ biggest issues are the recent spike of violent crime and the increasing number of early releases of inmates to alleviate prison overcrowding. But he says Newsom has micromanaged the state during the pandemic…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Gaines says he’s the highest-ranking Republican in California, representing 10-million citizens. The recall vote is scheduled for September 14th, with around 40 candidates expected to be on the ballot. Gaines declined to say whether he’d also enter the governor’s race in 2022.