Gaines Gearing Up For New Elected Position

Nevada County is going to need another state senator, with Ted Gaines being elected to the State Board of Equalization earlier the month. Gaines is leaving his current job midterm, after an opening came up on the Board this year, from George Runner being termed out. Gaines, who is being termed out in 2020, says he’s always been interested in fairness for taxpayers…

Gaines says he expects the governor will approve a special election, which would probably be held in March. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has already announced his candidacy for the vacancy. And Gaines says his wife, Beth, is also very interested, who served nearly six years in the Assembly…

Gaines served two terms in the Assembly, from 2006 to 2010. In 2007, he formed an exploratory committee to run against longtime congressman John Doolittle but never ended up campaigning. He also ran unsuccessfully for State Insurance Commissioner in 2014.