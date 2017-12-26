< Back to All News

Gaines In Under-Radar BOE Campaign

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 12:16 AM PST

You probably have not heard about it, but Nevada County’s State Senator may leave office before his term expires in 2020.Ted Gaines says the seat on the State Board of Equalization, being vacated by longtime member George Runner, is up for election…

click to listen to Senator Gaines

Gaines faces competition from fellow Republican Tom Berryhill. Meanwhile, a state audit, released earlier this year, found that three state workers, including the daughter of a Sacramento-area Assemblyman, were hired under questionable circumstances, among other reports of nepotism and favortism. The report showed that 17 and a half percent of the agency’s employees appeared to have a relative on staff. Gaines admits to some concern about that…

click to listen to Senator Gaines

Gaines says an earlier report that his wife, Beth, had filed an intent to also run for another seat on the Board of Equalization, is incorrect. But she might run for her husband’s State Senate seat, if he’s elected to the Board and has to vacates the seat. That would mean a special election in early 2019 to fill out the remainder of his term.

