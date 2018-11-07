Gaines Leaving Senate For Board Of Equalization

Nevada County’s State Senator is vacating his seat. Ted Gaines has been elected to the State Board of Equalization. The governor would appoint a replacement until the end of the term, in 2020, unless a special election was held. Gaines replaces longtime member George Runner. Gaines had made an unsuccessful bid for State Insurance Commissioner in 2014. In other local legislative and congressional races, Doug LaMalfa has been elected to a fourth term in the First Congressional District, defeating Audrey Denny. And Brian Dahle has been elected to another term in the Assembly. He’s also currently the Assembly’s Minority leader.