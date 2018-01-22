< Back to All News

Gaines Pushes K-9 Support Bill

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 5:03 PM PST

Legislation that ensures that people who seriously injure, or kill, police dogs are prosecuted as felons in California has been introduced by Nevada County’s State Senator. Ted Gaines says current law allows these people to be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances…

click to listen to Senator Gaines

Nevada City’s K-9 program is about 3 years old. Police Chief Tim Foley says Rudiger puts his life on the line, like his officers, and supports the bill…

click to listen to Chief Foley

Gaines says at least 10 police dogs have been killed in the line of duty over the past 5 years in California, but 6 of them in 2016. He says police animals are also a significant investment of taxpayer dollars. He says it can cost law enforcment about $10,000 to buy a K-9, and up to about $100,000 for training, equipment, and care, throughout its career. I’m Chris Gilbert, KNCO NewsTalk 830.

